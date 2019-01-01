FORMOSA PROSONIC INDSTS by Formosa Prosonic Industries Bhd Stock (OTC:FPIBF) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming FORMOSA PROSONIC INDSTS by Formosa Prosonic Industries Bhd Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for FORMOSA PROSONIC INDSTS by Formosa Prosonic Industries Bhd. FORMOSA PROSONIC INDSTS by Formosa Prosonic Industries Bhd issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.