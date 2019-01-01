ñol



Farmland Partners
(NYSE:FPI)
14.90
00
At close: May 27
14.90
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.62 - 16.43
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding45.8M / 50.1M
Vol / Avg.0K / 658.8K
Mkt Cap746M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price14.43
Div / Yield0.24/1.61%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float45.8M

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI), Key Statistics

Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.2B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.61
Price / Book (mrq)
1.5
Price / EBITDA
17.88
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
37.21
Earnings Yield
-0.98%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.71
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
9.9
Tangible Book value per share
9.81
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
487.5M
Total Assets
1.1B
Total Liabilities
487.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.53
Gross Margin
75.57%
Net Margin
1.53%
EBIT Margin
35.75%
EBITDA Margin
48.36%
Operating Margin
31.56%