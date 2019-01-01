Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with unmet needs. The company has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in the regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy in phase I/II development as a novel macrophage checkpoint immunotherapy for patients with untreatable solid tumours, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation. Traumakine, the company's investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a is an anti-viral and anti-inflammatory agent, being tested in several Phase III studies around the world against COVID-19.