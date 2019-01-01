QQQ
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with unmet needs. The company has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in the regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy in phase I/II development as a novel macrophage checkpoint immunotherapy for patients with untreatable solid tumours, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation. Traumakine, the company's investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a is an anti-viral and anti-inflammatory agent, being tested in several Phase III studies around the world against COVID-19.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Faron Pharmaceuticals (FPHAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: FPHAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Faron Pharmaceuticals's (FPHAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Faron Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Faron Pharmaceuticals (FPHAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Faron Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Faron Pharmaceuticals (FPHAF)?

A

The stock price for Faron Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: FPHAF) is $3.3 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Faron Pharmaceuticals (FPHAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Faron Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Faron Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:FPHAF) reporting earnings?

A

Faron Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Faron Pharmaceuticals (FPHAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Faron Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Faron Pharmaceuticals (FPHAF) operate in?

A

Faron Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.