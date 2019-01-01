ñol

First Pacific Co
(OTCPK:FPAFY)
2.08
00
At close: May 27
2.02
-0.0600[-2.88%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.56 - 2.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 854.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 36.6K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E5.99
50d Avg. Price2.01
Div / Yield0.12/5.56%
Payout Ratio30.53
EPS-
Total Float-

First Pacific Co (OTC:FPAFY), Dividends

First Pacific Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Pacific Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.61%

Annual Dividend

$0.1019

Last Dividend

Sep 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Pacific Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Pacific Co (FPAFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Pacific Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 4, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own First Pacific Co (FPAFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Pacific Co (FPAFY). The last dividend payout was on October 4, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next First Pacific Co (FPAFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Pacific Co (FPAFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 4, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Pacific Co (OTCPK:FPAFY)?
A

First Pacific Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Pacific Co (FPAFY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on October 4, 2018.

