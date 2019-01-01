FOY Johnston is engaged in the exploration, mining, and production operation of gold, rare earth metals, platinum and precious gems, including diamonds. Its exploration, mining, and production activities are confined to the metals-rich Eastern and Central African countries of Cameroon and the Central African Republic. FOY-Johnston, Inc. has an artisan prospection mining permit for the region, rich in high-grade gold in certain areas diamond and rare earth elements, including export license and mining operations. The metallic minerals such as gold, iron, silver, copper, platinum, nickel and tin; gemstones such as diamonds, tanzanite, ruby, garnet, emerald, alexandrite, and sapphire. Its energy sector includes biomass-based fuels such as charcoal and firewood.