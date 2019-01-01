QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
FOY Johnston is engaged in the exploration, mining, and production operation of gold, rare earth metals, platinum and precious gems, including diamonds. Its exploration, mining, and production activities are confined to the metals-rich Eastern and Central African countries of Cameroon and the Central African Republic. FOY-Johnston, Inc. has an artisan prospection mining permit for the region, rich in high-grade gold in certain areas diamond and rare earth elements, including export license and mining operations. The metallic minerals such as gold, iron, silver, copper, platinum, nickel and tin; gemstones such as diamonds, tanzanite, ruby, garnet, emerald, alexandrite, and sapphire. Its energy sector includes biomass-based fuels such as charcoal and firewood.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FOY Johnston Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FOY Johnston (FOYJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FOY Johnston (OTCEM: FOYJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FOY Johnston's (FOYJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FOY Johnston.

Q

What is the target price for FOY Johnston (FOYJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FOY Johnston

Q

Current Stock Price for FOY Johnston (FOYJ)?

A

The stock price for FOY Johnston (OTCEM: FOYJ) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 14:57:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FOY Johnston (FOYJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FOY Johnston.

Q

When is FOY Johnston (OTCEM:FOYJ) reporting earnings?

A

FOY Johnston does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FOY Johnston (FOYJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FOY Johnston.

Q

What sector and industry does FOY Johnston (FOYJ) operate in?

A

FOY Johnston is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.