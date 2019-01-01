QQQ
Founder SPAC is a blank check company.

Founder Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Founder (FOUNW) stock?

You can purchase shares of Founder (NASDAQ: FOUNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Founder's (FOUNW) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Founder.

What is the target price for Founder (FOUNW) stock?

There is no analysis for Founder

Current Stock Price for Founder (FOUNW)?

The stock price for Founder (NASDAQ: FOUNW) is $0.4792 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Founder (FOUNW) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Founder.

When is Founder (NASDAQ:FOUNW) reporting earnings?

Founder does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Founder (FOUNW) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Founder.

What sector and industry does Founder (FOUNW) operate in?

Founder is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.