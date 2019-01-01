|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Founder (NASDAQ: FOUNW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Founder.
There is no analysis for Founder
The stock price for Founder (NASDAQ: FOUNW) is $0.4792 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Founder.
Founder does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Founder.
Founder is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.