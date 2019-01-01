QQQ
Founder SPAC is a blank check company.


Founder Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Founder (FOUNU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Founder (NASDAQ: FOUNU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Founder's (FOUNU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Founder.

Q

What is the target price for Founder (FOUNU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Founder

Q

Current Stock Price for Founder (FOUNU)?

A

The stock price for Founder (NASDAQ: FOUNU) is $10.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:24:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Founder (FOUNU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Founder.

Q

When is Founder (NASDAQ:FOUNU) reporting earnings?

A

Founder does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Founder (FOUNU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Founder.

Q

What sector and industry does Founder (FOUNU) operate in?

A

Founder is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.