Fotex Holding SE Co Ltd is engaged in a variety of property management, manufacturing, retailing, and other activities. The operating business segments are Investment property holding and management, Crystal and glass manufacturing, and Other. It develops, invests, and manages real estate properties, offers real estate investment consulting, leasing/mediation, and agent services. The company has operations in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Hungary. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the Investment Property Holding and Management segment.