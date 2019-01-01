Comments

Frontier Real Estate (OTC:FOTRF) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp (OTC:FOTRF) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 388.00 to 305.00. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for Frontier Real Estate gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Frontier Real Estate's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T07/15/202407/24/2024305999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T06/28/202407/10/2024388999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T06/14/202406/26/2024376999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T05/31/202406/11/2024354999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T05/15/202405/24/2024245999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T04/30/202405/09/2024239999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T04/15/202404/24/2024152999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T03/28/202404/09/2024105999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T03/15/202403/26/202478999.99Get Alert
FOTRFFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVEST, T02/29/202403/11/202413999.99Get Alert

