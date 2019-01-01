First Ottawa Bancshares (OTC:FOTB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Ottawa Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
First Ottawa Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is First Ottawa Bancshares (OTCPK:FOTB) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for First Ottawa Bancshares
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Ottawa Bancshares (OTCPK:FOTB)?
There are no earnings for First Ottawa Bancshares
What were First Ottawa Bancshares’s (OTCPK:FOTB) revenues?
There are no earnings for First Ottawa Bancshares
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.