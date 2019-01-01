QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Ottawa Bancshares Inc (DE) through its subsidiaries provides banking business to both commercial and consumer, including the acceptance of deposits for demand, savings, agricultural, and real estate lending, personal loans, and installment loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Ottawa Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Ottawa Bancshares (FOTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Ottawa Bancshares (OTCPK: FOTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Ottawa Bancshares's (FOTB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Ottawa Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for First Ottawa Bancshares (FOTB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Ottawa Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for First Ottawa Bancshares (FOTB)?

A

The stock price for First Ottawa Bancshares (OTCPK: FOTB) is $85 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:45:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Ottawa Bancshares (FOTB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Ottawa Bancshares.

Q

When is First Ottawa Bancshares (OTCPK:FOTB) reporting earnings?

A

First Ottawa Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Ottawa Bancshares (FOTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Ottawa Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Ottawa Bancshares (FOTB) operate in?

A

First Ottawa Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.