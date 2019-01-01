Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORLU), Short Interest Report

|Open10.580
|Close10.580
|Vol / Avg.100.000 / 2.540K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range10.580 - 10.580
|52 Wk Range10.150 - 11.380
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?