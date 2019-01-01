ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ForgeRock
ForgeRock Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting FORG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.14% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and ForgeRock maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ForgeRock, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ForgeRock was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ForgeRock (FORG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $18.00. The current price ForgeRock (FORG) is trading at is $19.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
