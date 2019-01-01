Fortis (OTC:FORFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Fortis using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Fortis Questions & Answers
When is Fortis (OTCPK:FORFF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Fortis
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fortis (OTCPK:FORFF)?
There are no earnings for Fortis
What were Fortis’s (OTCPK:FORFF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Fortis
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.