Forestar Group
(NYSE:FOR)
16.775
-0.005[-0.03%]
At close: May 27
16.78
0.0050[0.03%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.21 - 23.76
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18.2M / 49.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 86.1K
Mkt Cap834.4M
P/E5.63
50d Avg. Price16.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.96
Total Float18.2M

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR), Key Statistics

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
5.63
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.23
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.53
Price / Book (mrq)
0.75
Price / EBITDA
3.92
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.18
Earnings Yield
17.76%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.85
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.24
Tangible Book value per share
22.24
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.1B
Total Assets
2.2B
Total Liabilities
1.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.68
Gross Margin
20.75%
Net Margin
11.34%
EBIT Margin
14.99%
EBITDA Margin
15.11%
Operating Margin
14.99%