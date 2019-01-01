QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Flower One Holdings Inc. invest in the cannabis sector through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries are in Nevada where it is currently converting the commercial scale greenhouse in the State. Its properties will be used for cannabis cultivation as well as the processing, production and high-volume packaging of dry flower, cannabis oils, concentrates and infused products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flower One Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flower One Hldgs (FONWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FONWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flower One Hldgs's (FONWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flower One Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Flower One Hldgs (FONWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flower One Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Flower One Hldgs (FONWF)?

A

The stock price for Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FONWF) is $0.001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:32:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flower One Hldgs (FONWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flower One Hldgs.

Q

When is Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FONWF) reporting earnings?

A

Flower One Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flower One Hldgs (FONWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flower One Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Flower One Hldgs (FONWF) operate in?

A

Flower One Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.