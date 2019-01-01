Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR), Dividends

ñol

Fonar
(NASDAQ:FONR)
16.57
0.34[2.09%]
At close: May 27
16.33
-0.2400[-1.45%]
PreMarket: 4:21PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.24 - 19.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding5.8M / 6.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 18K
Mkt Cap110.7M
P/E10.61
50d Avg. Price17.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.56
Total Float5.8M

Fonar issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fonar generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 18, 1999
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fonar Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fonar (FONR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fonar.

Q
What date did I need to own Fonar (FONR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fonar.

Q
How much per share is the next Fonar (FONR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Fonar (FONR) will be on March 18, 1999 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fonar.

