QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
68.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
2.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avisa Diagnostics Inc is a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Avisa BreathTest, a novel drug/device biomarker technology platform that enables the ultra-rapid detection of virulent bacterial pathogens, detecting and monitoring bacterial load after the patient inhales or ingests its proprietary drug substrates. The company has established clinical proof-of-concept through trials in cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and community acquired pneumonia, which demonstrated positive safety and clinical efficacy results. Avisa is planning pivotal trials in Post-COVID-19 bronchiectasis and ventilator-associated pneumonia and plans to submit Investigational Device Exemption applications to the U.S. FDA for these trials.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avisa Diagnostics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avisa Diagnostics (FOGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avisa Diagnostics (OTCPK: FOGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avisa Diagnostics's (FOGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avisa Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for Avisa Diagnostics (FOGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avisa Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for Avisa Diagnostics (FOGCF)?

A

The stock price for Avisa Diagnostics (OTCPK: FOGCF) is $0.025 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:48:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avisa Diagnostics (FOGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avisa Diagnostics.

Q

When is Avisa Diagnostics (OTCPK:FOGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Avisa Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avisa Diagnostics (FOGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avisa Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Avisa Diagnostics (FOGCF) operate in?

A

Avisa Diagnostics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.