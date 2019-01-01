QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fenix Financial Ltd provide Financial Services for Institutional clients outside the US. It offers its investors, innovative technology & data solutions to effectively connect them to the financial markets in areas such us Equities, Options, Futures etc.

Fenix Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fenix Financial (FNXLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fenix Financial (OTCEM: FNXLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fenix Financial's (FNXLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fenix Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Fenix Financial (FNXLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fenix Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Fenix Financial (FNXLF)?

A

The stock price for Fenix Financial (OTCEM: FNXLF) is $0.02 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 18:22:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fenix Financial (FNXLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fenix Financial.

Q

When is Fenix Financial (OTCEM:FNXLF) reporting earnings?

A

Fenix Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fenix Financial (FNXLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fenix Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Fenix Financial (FNXLF) operate in?

A

Fenix Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.