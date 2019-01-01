Finolex Cables Ltd is an electronic components company. The operating segments of the group are Electrical cables, Communication cables, Copper rods and Others - Trading of Electrical and other goods. It derives a majority of revenue from the Electrical cables segment. The group offers products like Wires and cables, Optical fibre cables, Switches, LED lightings, Fans, MCB, Water heater and other products. Geographically the business presence of the firm can be seen in the Indian and International market.