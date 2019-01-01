QQQ
Farnova Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the segments of Advertising, Sales of vehicle, and Securities investments. The vast majority of the revenue is generated from the Advertising segment which is engaged in advertising and movie production and distribution in Hong Kong. Its geographical segments include Hong Kong, which generates the majority of revenue, and the People's Republic of China.

Farnova Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farnova Group Holdings (FNVAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farnova Group Holdings (OTCPK: FNVAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farnova Group Holdings's (FNVAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farnova Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Farnova Group Holdings (FNVAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farnova Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Farnova Group Holdings (FNVAF)?

A

The stock price for Farnova Group Holdings (OTCPK: FNVAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farnova Group Holdings (FNVAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farnova Group Holdings.

Q

When is Farnova Group Holdings (OTCPK:FNVAF) reporting earnings?

A

Farnova Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farnova Group Holdings (FNVAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farnova Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Farnova Group Holdings (FNVAF) operate in?

A

Farnova Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.