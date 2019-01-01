ñol

FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc.
(OTCPK:FNTOF)
At close: Dec 31
20.2912
NaNNaN
PreMarket: 7:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc. (OTC:FNTOF), Dividends

FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc. (FNTOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc..

Q
What date did I need to own FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc. (FNTOF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc..

Q
How much per share is the next FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc. (FNTOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc..

Q
What is the dividend yield for FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc. (OTCPK:FNTOF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FRONTEO INC by FRONTEO, Inc..

