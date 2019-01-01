ñol

Fineqia International
(OTCPK:FNQQF)
0.0067
00
At close: May 24
0.0085
0.0018[25.93%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 760M
Vol / Avg.- / 189.3K
Mkt Cap5.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Fineqia International (OTC:FNQQF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fineqia International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fineqia International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Fineqia International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fineqia International (OTCPK:FNQQF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Fineqia International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fineqia International (OTCPK:FNQQF)?
A

There are no earnings for Fineqia International

Q
What were Fineqia International’s (OTCPK:FNQQF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Fineqia International

