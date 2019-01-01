ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Bancorp
(NASDAQ:FNLC)
29.98
0.43[1.46%]
At close: May 27
29.98
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low29.27 - 30
52 Week High/Low26.97 - 36.8
Open / Close29.27 / 29.98
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 11M
Vol / Avg.9.7K / 16.8K
Mkt Cap330.6M
P/E8.9
50d Avg. Price29.3
Div / Yield1.28/4.27%
Payout Ratio28.49
EPS0.89
Total Float10.4M

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC), Key Statistics

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.9
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.9
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.77
Price / Book (mrq)
1.41
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
11.24%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.65
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21.19
Tangible Book value per share
18.41
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.3B
Total Assets
2.5B
Total Liabilities
2.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.09
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
42.47%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -