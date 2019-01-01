QQQ
FNBH Bancorp Inc is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, collections, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, and wealth management services. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial, commercial real estate, and consumer real estate loans.

FNBH Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FNBH Bancorp (FNHM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FNBH Bancorp (OTC: FNHM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FNBH Bancorp's (FNHM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FNBH Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for FNBH Bancorp (FNHM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FNBH Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for FNBH Bancorp (FNHM)?

A

The stock price for FNBH Bancorp (OTC: FNHM) is $4.13 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 16:52:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FNBH Bancorp (FNHM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2008.

Q

When is FNBH Bancorp (OTC:FNHM) reporting earnings?

A

FNBH Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FNBH Bancorp (FNHM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FNBH Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does FNBH Bancorp (FNHM) operate in?

A

FNBH Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.