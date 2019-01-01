FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FedNat Holding
FedNat Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting FNHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and FedNat Holding initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FedNat Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FedNat Holding was filed on April 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FedNat Holding (FNHC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price FedNat Holding (FNHC) is trading at is $0.35, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.