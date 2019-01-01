ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Niles Financial
(OTCPK:FNFPA)
At close: Dec 31
15 minutes delayed

First Niles Financial (OTC:FNFPA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Niles Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$525K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Niles Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First Niles Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Niles Financial (OTCPK:FNFPA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for First Niles Financial

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Niles Financial (OTCPK:FNFPA)?
A

There are no earnings for First Niles Financial

Q
What were First Niles Financial’s (OTCPK:FNFPA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for First Niles Financial

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.