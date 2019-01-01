QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
First Niles Financial Inc is a holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in attracting retail deposits from the public and investing those funds in permanent and construction loans secured by first mortgages on one-to-four-family residences. The bank offers personal banking services and business banking services. Its banking and business banking services include checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and loans.

First Niles Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Niles Financial (FNFPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Niles Financial (OTCPK: FNFPA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Niles Financial's (FNFPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Niles Financial.

Q

What is the target price for First Niles Financial (FNFPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Niles Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for First Niles Financial (FNFPA)?

A

The stock price for First Niles Financial (OTCPK: FNFPA) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Niles Financial (FNFPA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is First Niles Financial (OTCPK:FNFPA) reporting earnings?

A

First Niles Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Niles Financial (FNFPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Niles Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Niles Financial (FNFPA) operate in?

A

First Niles Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.