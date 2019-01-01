ñol

First Niles Financial
(OTCPK:FNFI)
11.25
00
At close: May 17
10.14
-1.1100[-9.87%]
PreMarket: 9:15AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

First Niles Financial (OTC:FNFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Niles Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 12

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$495K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$525K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Niles Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First Niles Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Niles Financial (OTCPK:FNFI) reporting earnings?
A

First Niles Financial (FNFI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 12, 2019 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Niles Financial (OTCPK:FNFI)?
A

First Niles Financial (FNFI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 18, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were First Niles Financial’s (OTCPK:FNFI) revenues?
A

First Niles Financial (FNFI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 18, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $509K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

