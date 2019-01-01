First Niles Financial (OTC:FNFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date Mar 12 EPS $-0.020 Quarterly Revenue $495K Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30) $525K

Earnings History

Date time Quarter Prior EPS Est EPS Actual EPS EPS Surprise Prior Rev Est Rev Actual Rev Rev Surprise Get Alert No Data

First Niles Financial Questions & Answers Q When is First Niles Financial (OTCPK:FNFI) reporting earnings? A First Niles Financial ( FNFI ) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 12, 2019 for Q4 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Niles Financial (OTCPK:FNFI)? A First Niles Financial ( FNFI ) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 18, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.11 , which beat the estimate of $0.00 . Q What were First Niles Financial’s (OTCPK:FNFI) revenues? A First Niles Financial ( FNFI ) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 18, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $509K , which beat the estimate of $0K .

