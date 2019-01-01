QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
182.9K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Financiere Moncey SA, formerly Moncey (Financiere) is a holding company that manages a portfolio of investments. The company holds approximately 42% of the industrial and financial company of Artois.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Financiere Moncey Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Financiere Moncey (FNCIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Financiere Moncey (OTCEM: FNCIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Financiere Moncey's (FNCIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Financiere Moncey.

Q

What is the target price for Financiere Moncey (FNCIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Financiere Moncey

Q

Current Stock Price for Financiere Moncey (FNCIF)?

A

The stock price for Financiere Moncey (OTCEM: FNCIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Financiere Moncey (FNCIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Financiere Moncey.

Q

When is Financiere Moncey (OTCEM:FNCIF) reporting earnings?

A

Financiere Moncey does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Financiere Moncey (FNCIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Financiere Moncey.

Q

What sector and industry does Financiere Moncey (FNCIF) operate in?

A

Financiere Moncey is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.