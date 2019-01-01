QQQ
Finbar Group Ltd develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. It operates through the following segments: Residential apartment development, Commercial office/Retail development, Rental of property, and Corporate. Majority of the group's revenue is generated through Residential apartment development segment in Western Australia.

Finbar Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Finbar Group (FNBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Finbar Group (OTCPK: FNBRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Finbar Group's (FNBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Finbar Group.

Q

What is the target price for Finbar Group (FNBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Finbar Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Finbar Group (FNBRF)?

A

The stock price for Finbar Group (OTCPK: FNBRF) is $

Q

Does Finbar Group (FNBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Finbar Group.

Q

When is Finbar Group (OTCPK:FNBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Finbar Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Finbar Group (FNBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Finbar Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Finbar Group (FNBRF) operate in?

A

Finbar Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.