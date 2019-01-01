QQQ
Finablr PLC is a global platform which provides cross-border payments and consumer solutions, consumer foreign exchange solutions and B2B and payment technology solutions. The solutions are offered to consumers and businesses in the large and growing payments and foreign exchange market.

Finablr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Finablr (FNBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Finablr (OTCEM: FNBLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Finablr's (FNBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Finablr.

Q

What is the target price for Finablr (FNBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Finablr

Q

Current Stock Price for Finablr (FNBLF)?

A

The stock price for Finablr (OTCEM: FNBLF) is $0.99 last updated Tue Feb 18 2020 15:36:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Finablr (FNBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Finablr.

Q

When is Finablr (OTCEM:FNBLF) reporting earnings?

A

Finablr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Finablr (FNBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Finablr.

Q

What sector and industry does Finablr (FNBLF) operate in?

A

Finablr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.