F N B
(NYSE:FNB)
12.125
-0.005[-0.04%]
At close: May 27
12.13
0.0050[0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.51 - 14.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding280.8M / 351.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.7M
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E11.03
50d Avg. Price12.08
Div / Yield0.48/3.96%
Payout Ratio43.64
EPS0.15
Total Float280.8M

F N B (NYSE:FNB), Dividends

F N B issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash F N B generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Mar 4

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

F N B Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next F N B (FNB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 15, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own F N B (FNB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for F N B ($FNB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of F N B (FNB) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next F N B (FNB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for F N B (FNB) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for F N B (NYSE:FNB)?
A

The most current yield for F N B (FNB) is 3.96% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

