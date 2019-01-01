Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs
Forma Therapeutics Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ: FMTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting FMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 298.61% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ: FMTX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Forma Therapeutics Hldgs maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Forma Therapeutics Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (FMTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $23.00. The current price Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (FMTX) is trading at is $5.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.