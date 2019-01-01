QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Franklin Mining Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and mining of precious and non-ferrous metals, including gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc. Its principal mining properties are Franklin Mines, located near Idaho Springs in clear creek country, Colorado, and the Franklin Mill, located on the site of Franklin Mines.

Franklin Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Mining (FMNJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Mining (OTCPK: FMNJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin Mining's (FMNJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Mining (FMNJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Franklin Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Mining (FMNJ)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Mining (OTCPK: FMNJ) is $0.0221 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franklin Mining (FMNJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin Mining.

Q

When is Franklin Mining (OTCPK:FMNJ) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Franklin Mining (FMNJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Mining (FMNJ) operate in?

A

Franklin Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.