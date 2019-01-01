ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Miami Bancorp
(OTCEM:FMIA)
1171.00
00
At close: May 11
15 minutes delayed

First Miami Bancorp (OTC:FMIA), Dividends

First Miami Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Miami Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Miami Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Miami Bancorp (FMIA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Miami Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $4.00 on February 10, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own First Miami Bancorp (FMIA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Miami Bancorp (FMIA). The last dividend payout was on February 10, 2012 and was $4.00

Q
How much per share is the next First Miami Bancorp (FMIA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Miami Bancorp (FMIA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $4.00 on February 10, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Miami Bancorp (OTCEM:FMIA)?
A

First Miami Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Miami Bancorp (FMIA) was $4.00 and was paid out next on February 10, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.