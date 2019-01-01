First Miami Bancorp (OTC:FMIA), Dividends

First Miami Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Miami Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for First Miami Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $4.00 on February 10, 2012.
