There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Fah Mai HLDGS Group Inc, formerly TRHF Co Ltd Inc is a developmental stage company. It involves mobile internet that integrates work, life, and travel.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fah Mai HLDGS Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fah Mai HLDGS Group (FMHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fah Mai HLDGS Group (OTCEM: FMHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fah Mai HLDGS Group's (FMHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fah Mai HLDGS Group.

Q

What is the target price for Fah Mai HLDGS Group (FMHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fah Mai HLDGS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Fah Mai HLDGS Group (FMHG)?

A

The stock price for Fah Mai HLDGS Group (OTCEM: FMHG) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fah Mai HLDGS Group (FMHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fah Mai HLDGS Group.

Q

When is Fah Mai HLDGS Group (OTCEM:FMHG) reporting earnings?

A

Fah Mai HLDGS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fah Mai HLDGS Group (FMHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fah Mai HLDGS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Fah Mai HLDGS Group (FMHG) operate in?

A

Fah Mai HLDGS Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.