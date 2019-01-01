FIRST MONTAUK FINL CP NEW by First Montauk Financial Corp. (OTC:FMFN), Dividends

FIRST MONTAUK FINL CP NEW by First Montauk Financial Corp. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FIRST MONTAUK FINL CP NEW by First Montauk Financial Corp. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.