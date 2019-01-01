QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fresenius Medical Care is the largest dialysis company in the world, treating about 345,000 patients from over 4,100 clinics across the globe as of September 2021. In addition to providing dialysis services, the firm is a leading supplier of dialysis products, including machines, dialyzers, and concentrates. Fresenius accounts for about 35% of the global dialysis products market and benefits from being the world's only fully integrated dialysis business. Services account for roughly 80% of firmwide revenue, including care coordination and ancillary operations, while products account for the other roughly 20%. Products typically enjoy a higher margin, making them a strong contributor to the bottom line.

Fresenius Medical Care Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fresenius Medical Care (FMCQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fresenius Medical Care (OTCPK: FMCQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fresenius Medical Care's (FMCQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fresenius Medical Care.

Q

What is the target price for Fresenius Medical Care (FMCQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fresenius Medical Care

Q

Current Stock Price for Fresenius Medical Care (FMCQF)?

A

The stock price for Fresenius Medical Care (OTCPK: FMCQF) is $70 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fresenius Medical Care (FMCQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresenius Medical Care.

Q

When is Fresenius Medical Care (OTCPK:FMCQF) reporting earnings?

A

Fresenius Medical Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fresenius Medical Care (FMCQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fresenius Medical Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Fresenius Medical Care (FMCQF) operate in?

A

Fresenius Medical Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.