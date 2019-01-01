ñol

Farmers & Merchants
(OTCQX:FMCB)
947.95
3.95[0.42%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low939 - 947.95
52 Week High/Low861 - 1156
Open / Close944 / 947.95
Float / Outstanding714.5K / 783.9K
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.3K
Mkt Cap743.1M
P/E11.21
50d Avg. Price950.22
Div / Yield15.7/1.66%
Payout Ratio18.1
EPS21.7
Total Float-

Farmers & Merchants (OTC:FMCB), Dividends

Farmers & Merchants issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Farmers & Merchants generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.64%

Annual Dividend

$15.6

Last Dividend

Dec 9

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Farmers & Merchants Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 16, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Farmers & Merchants ($FMCB) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $7.85

Q
What is the dividend yield for Farmers & Merchants (OTCQX:FMCB)?
A

The most current yield for Farmers & Merchants (FMCB) is 1.67% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

