FMC
(NYSE:FMC)
126.07
0.06[0.05%]
At close: May 27
126.01
-0.0600[-0.05%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low87.27 - 140.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding111.9M / 125.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1M
Mkt Cap15.9B
P/E19.3
50d Avg. Price128.59
Div / Yield2.12/1.68%
Payout Ratio30.93
EPS1.65
Total Float111.9M

FMC (NYSE:FMC), Dividends

FMC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FMC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.85%

Annual Dividend

$2.12

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

FMC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next FMC (FMC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 28, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own FMC (FMC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for FMC ($FMC) will be on July 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of FMC (FMC) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next FMC (FMC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for FMC (FMC) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.53

Q
What is the dividend yield for FMC (NYSE:FMC)?
A

The most current yield for FMC (FMC) is 1.60% and is payable next on July 21, 2022

