Farmers and Merchants
(OTCPK:FMBN)
33.00
00
At close: May 11
15 minutes delayed

Farmers and Merchants (OTC:FMBN), Dividends

Farmers and Merchants issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Farmers and Merchants generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 1, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Farmers and Merchants Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmers and Merchants.

Q
What date did I need to own Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmers and Merchants (FMBN). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2006 and was $0.50

Q
How much per share is the next Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmers and Merchants (FMBN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on April 14, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Farmers and Merchants (OTCPK:FMBN)?
A

The most current yield for Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 14, 2006

