There is no Press for this Ticker
First Midwest Bancorp Inc is a relationship-focused financial institution and largest independent publicly traded bank holding company based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. It provides a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest.

First Midwest Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Midwest Bancorp (FMBIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Midwest Bancorp's (FMBIP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Midwest Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for First Midwest Bancorp (FMBIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Midwest Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for First Midwest Bancorp (FMBIP)?

A

The stock price for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBIP) is $26.45 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Midwest Bancorp (FMBIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Midwest Bancorp.

Q

When is First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBIP) reporting earnings?

A

First Midwest Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Midwest Bancorp (FMBIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Midwest Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First Midwest Bancorp (FMBIP) operate in?

A

First Midwest Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.