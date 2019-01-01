ñol

SOAR Tech Acq
(NYSE:FLYA)
10.15
00
At close: May 27
10.06
-0.0900[-0.89%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.95 - 10.31
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding23M / 30.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 64K
Mkt Cap311.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.47
Total Float23M

SOAR Tech Acq (NYSE:FLYA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SOAR Tech Acq reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of SOAR Tech Acq using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

SOAR Tech Acq Questions & Answers

Q
When is SOAR Tech Acq (NYSE:FLYA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for SOAR Tech Acq

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SOAR Tech Acq (NYSE:FLYA)?
A

There are no earnings for SOAR Tech Acq

Q
What were SOAR Tech Acq’s (NYSE:FLYA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for SOAR Tech Acq

