Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.3
Shares
8.2M
Outstanding
FlexQube AB develops and offers a flexible system of few standardized components that can be used to build industrial material handling applications like pallet carts, racks, kit carts, and fixtures. The products of the company include Tugger Carts, Mother-Daughter Solutions, Kit Carts, Rotating Carts and Carts with compartments.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FlexQube Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FlexQube (FLXQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexQube (OTCGM: FLXQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexQube's (FLXQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexQube.

Q

What is the target price for FlexQube (FLXQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexQube

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexQube (FLXQF)?

A

The stock price for FlexQube (OTCGM: FLXQF) is $

Q

Does FlexQube (FLXQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FlexQube.

Q

When is FlexQube (OTCGM:FLXQF) reporting earnings?

A

FlexQube does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexQube (FLXQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexQube.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexQube (FLXQF) operate in?

A

FlexQube is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.