Fluxys Belgium SA is engaged as an operator of natural gas transmission grid and storage infrastructure in Belgium. The company provides transmission and hub services which include transmitting natural gas to distribution system operators, power stations and major industrial end users, and also buying and selling on Belgian gas trading places, storage services which include enabling customers to use buffer capacity according to their use, and LNG terminalling which include loading and unloading LNG carriers, storing LNG, and regasifying it for transmission on the network. Its operating segment includes Transmission; Storage; Terminalling and other. The company generates maximum revenue from Transmission segment.