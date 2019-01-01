Flow Traders (OTC:FLTDF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Flow Traders
Flow Traders Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Flow Traders (OTCPK: FLTDF) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FLTDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Flow Traders (OTCPK: FLTDF) was provided by Exane BNP Paribas, and Flow Traders upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Flow Traders, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Flow Traders was filed on January 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Flow Traders (FLTDF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Flow Traders (FLTDF) is trading at is $32.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
