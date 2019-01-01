QQQ
Flow Traders NV is a financial technology company operating in the global financial markets, using its proprietary technology platform to provide liquidity by quoting bid and ask prices in financial products. It ensures the provision of the liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. The company's core trading focus is on exchange-traded products (ETPs), enabling investors to buy and sell ETPs by quoting bid and ask prices under virtually all market circumstances. The group operates in various geographical region Netherlands, Romania, United States of America, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Flow Traders Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flow Traders (FLTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flow Traders (OTCPK: FLTDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flow Traders's (FLTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flow Traders.

Q

What is the target price for Flow Traders (FLTDF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flow Traders (OTCPK: FLTDF) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FLTDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flow Traders (FLTDF)?

A

The stock price for Flow Traders (OTCPK: FLTDF) is $33.2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:35:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flow Traders (FLTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flow Traders.

Q

When is Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF) reporting earnings?

A

Flow Traders does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flow Traders (FLTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flow Traders.

Q

What sector and industry does Flow Traders (FLTDF) operate in?

A

Flow Traders is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.