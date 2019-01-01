Flow Traders NV is a financial technology company operating in the global financial markets, using its proprietary technology platform to provide liquidity by quoting bid and ask prices in financial products. It ensures the provision of the liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. The company's core trading focus is on exchange-traded products (ETPs), enabling investors to buy and sell ETPs by quoting bid and ask prices under virtually all market circumstances. The group operates in various geographical region Netherlands, Romania, United States of America, Singapore and Hong Kong.