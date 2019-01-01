ñol

Flowserve
(NYSE:FLS)
31.72
0.03[0.09%]
At close: May 27
31.69
-0.0300[-0.09%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.15 - 44.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding129.9M / 130.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5M
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E43.41
50d Avg. Price33.32
Div / Yield0.8/2.52%
Payout Ratio109.59
EPS-0.12
Total Float129.9M

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), Dividends

Flowserve issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Flowserve generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Flowserve Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Flowserve (FLS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Flowserve (FLS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Flowserve ($FLS) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Flowserve (FLS) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Flowserve (FLS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Flowserve (FLS) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)?
A

The most current yield for Flowserve (FLS) is 2.75% and is payable next on July 8, 2022

