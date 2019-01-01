Essentra PLC makes and sells components. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The components segment includes small plastic and metal pieces for use in the industrial and consumer equipment sectors. The packaging segment provides product packaging to large- and mid-sized companies in the health and personal care sectors. The filters segment supplies tobacco filters, tobacco lab testing services, and tear tape for use in food and drink packaging. Essentra sells its products worldwide, and the majority of revenue comes from Europe and Africa.