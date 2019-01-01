|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Essentra (OTCPK: FLRAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Essentra.
There is no analysis for Essentra
The stock price for Essentra (OTCPK: FLRAF) is $4 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 13:47:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.
Essentra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Essentra.
Essentra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.