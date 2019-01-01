QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.93 - 4.3
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
301.7M
Outstanding
Essentra PLC makes and sells components. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The components segment includes small plastic and metal pieces for use in the industrial and consumer equipment sectors. The packaging segment provides product packaging to large- and mid-sized companies in the health and personal care sectors. The filters segment supplies tobacco filters, tobacco lab testing services, and tear tape for use in food and drink packaging. Essentra sells its products worldwide, and the majority of revenue comes from Europe and Africa.

Essentra Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Essentra (FLRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essentra (OTCPK: FLRAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Essentra's (FLRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Essentra.

Q

What is the target price for Essentra (FLRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Essentra

Q

Current Stock Price for Essentra (FLRAF)?

A

The stock price for Essentra (OTCPK: FLRAF) is $4 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 13:47:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Essentra (FLRAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Essentra (OTCPK:FLRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Essentra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Essentra (FLRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essentra.

Q

What sector and industry does Essentra (FLRAF) operate in?

A

Essentra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.